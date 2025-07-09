IDF ground forces enter Lebanon to target Hezbollah infrastructure

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces' 91st Division sent in ground troops into southern Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, including undergound storage facilities and firing positions, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The 300th Brigade located the launch sites and storage facilities while operating in Jabal Blat. The underground facilities were dismantled.

The 9th Brigade, made up of reservists, operated in the area of Labbouneh, discovering a multi-barrel launcher, a heavy machine gun, and dozens of explosive devices.

An underground storage facility was also found there, and it was dismantled in an engineering operation conducted by the brigade.