IDF launches large-scale West Bank arrest operation overnight | LIVE BLOG

Among the detained suspects were senior operatives and released prisoners from Hamas

Israeli security forces near the site of a car ramming attack, in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 6, 2025. Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Israeli forces launched a large-scale arrest operation overnight, detaining or questioning in the field some 100 Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank, including Nablus, Salfit, and Jericho, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society. Among the detained suspects were senior operatives and released prisoners from Hamas.

