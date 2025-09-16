IDF launches second phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots in Gaza City

Recommended -

The IDF has launched the next phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots, inside Gaza City. The operation is taking place according to a plan approved in accordance with the instructions of Israel's political echelon.

In the past week, Israeli Air Force planes have attacked dozens of high-rise buildings with terrorist infrastructure. In paralell, forces used artillery and tanks to prepare the area for next stage of the operation.

"We have defeated Hamas wherever we reach, we are resolute and will continue to be decisive until Hamas is crushed," said a security source.

Two divisions are operating in the Gaza City area - divisions 162 and 98. The 36th Division will also gradually join. The Chief of Staff will be commanding the forces inside the Strip from one of the divisions. When the troops have completed their operations, they will surround Gaza City from almost all sides.

Approximately 70,000 reservists have already been mobilized for the operation, and another 60,000 are additionally prepared. In the coming months, 130,000 reservists will serve until the first quarter of 2026.

"We are meeting the humanitarian aid standards according to international law for the new areas for residents in the Strip. 20,000 family tents are being set up, 300 food trucks are entering per day, and water lines are operating at record numbers since the beginning of the war," a source said.

An IDF senior official said Hamas is actively trying to block people from leaving the area as much as possible, "using the civilians as human shields."