IDF reportedly kills over 40 in Gaza as targeted strikes escalate

Palestinian media reported 43 dead in Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Overnight, an IDF strike was also reported in southern Lebanon's Odaisseh.

The escalating strikes in southern Gaza on Tuesday possibly eliminated Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, the brother of late Hamas leader and October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar. While there has been a spike in IDF activity, the military has yet to fully implement Operation Gideon's Chariot, which calls for a complete takeover of Gaza with the full weight of the IDF.

Israel has indicated that it is awaiting the end of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East before pressing into Gaza. The string of targeted killings in the past week, however, suggests that it is readying for a full-on invasion.

The strategy under IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is markedly different from that of his predecessor, Herzi Halevi, who preferred limited incursions followed by withdrawals.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund is expected to begin distributing humanitarian aid in the Palestinian enclave by the end of May, prompted by fears of a famine. While Israel has denied that there is yet such a crisis, the IDF stated that it is constantly monitoring the humanitarian situation on the ground.