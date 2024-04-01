IDF Spokesperson: Hamas and PIJ made Shifa Hospital a battle zone

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari has shed light on the intricacies of the recent operation targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) activity within Gaza's Shifa Hospital.

The operation, aimed at dismantling the terrorist networks operating within the medical facility, showcased the IDF's strategic approach to addressing security threats while minimizing civilian casualties.

Hagari emphasized the unforeseen necessity of revisiting Shifa Hospital, highlighting that the IDF had not initially planned to return to the site nor had they installed intelligence devices after the initial departure.

The decision to reengage was driven by intelligence gathered through various means, including open-source and human intelligence, which indicated ongoing terrorist activities within the hospital's premises.

"We did not plan to come back to Shifa, and we did not put intelligence devices after we left the first time to know who was going inside the hospital," Hagari stated. "We just conducted the operation after we understood what was going inside."

Israel Defense Forces

Addressing the operational dynamics, Hagari underscored the IDF's strategic deployment of elite units to execute swift and surgical actions aimed at neutralizing terrorist threats. Despite facing heavy resistance from Hamas and PIJ operatives, IDF forces successfully evacuated civilians from the hospital, prioritizing their safety amid the volatile environment.

"We evacuated all the civilians out of the hospital," Hagari affirmed. "We arrested 900 (people on) suspicions in terror, among them 513 Hamas and PIJ operatives."

Highlighting the complexity of the mission, Hagari detailed the challenges faced by IDF forces, including mortar attacks launched from within the hospital compound.

Israel Defense Forces

Despite the obstacles, IDF personnel demonstrated resilience and professionalism, effectively disrupting terrorist activities while minimizing damage to medical facilities.

"We had to minimize damages to facilities, but Hamas and PIJ destroyed it," Hagari lamented.

Furthermore, Hagari provided insights into ongoing IDF efforts to maintain security in Gaza, emphasizing proactive measures to counter terrorist activities in various areas, including Khan Younes and other zones.

AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File

"We are working with fewer forces in the northern part of the Gaza strip," Hagari explained. "We are also conducting raids when we understand terror activities are happening in some zones."