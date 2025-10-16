Inbar Heyman and Sgt. Maj. Muhammad al-Atrash identified as hostage bodies returned to Israel

After an extensive identification process by the National Center for Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, the IDF confirmed the return and identification of the bodies of Inbar Heyman, 27, and Sgt. Maj. Muhammad al-Atrash, 39, who were abducted to Gaza by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The Government of Israel expressed its deep sorrow to the Heyman and al-Atrash families, reaffirming its commitment to continue all efforts until every fallen abductee is brought home for proper burial.

Inbar Heyman, from Haifa, was a gifted, compassionate young woman described by loved ones as “overflowing with creativity and joy.”

A talented graffiti artist known in the art world as Pink and Raven, her works were exhibited internationally. A graduate of the WIZO Haifa Academy of Design, she met her partner, Noam Alon, while studying visual communications. The two were about to begin their final year of studies together.

Inbar attended the Nova music festival on October 7 as a volunteer “helper,” assisting festival-goers who were unwell. She was abducted from the site by Hamas terrorists.

Her family was informed on December 15, 2023, that she had been murdered during the attack. The slogan “Free Pink”, referencing her artist name, became a global symbol calling for her release, appearing on walls, flags, and clothing across Israel and abroad.

Sgt. Maj. Muhammad al-Atrash, from the al-Atrash Bedouin tribe, served as a tracker in the IDF’s Northern Gaza Division. He fell in battle on the morning of October 7 while confronting Hamas terrorists, and his body was subsequently taken into Gaza. Al-Atrash, 39, was officially declared dead on June 24, 2024. He leaves behind his parents, siblings, two wives, and 13 children.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The Government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Heyman and al-Atrash families and of all the families of the fallen abductees. We remain determined and committed to bringing every one of our fallen abductees home for proper burial.”

The government called on Hamas to honor its commitments to mediators and return the bodies of all abductees under the existing agreement. “We will not compromise on this,” the statement added. “Israel will spare no effort until every last fallen abductee is returned.”

The IDF extended its condolences to both families, pledging to continue its mission until all hostages and fallen abductees are brought home.