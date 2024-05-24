Israeli security forces rescue bodies of 3 hostages

During overnight special operation in Jabalia, Israeli security forces rescued bodies of three hostages: Oryon Hernandez, Michel Nisenbaum and Chanan Yablonka. They are said to have been abducted from the Mefalsim intersection to Gaza and killed on October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has notified their families.

Michel Nisenbaum, 59, from Sderot, was captured on his way to rescue his four-year-old granddaughter from Gaza Division’s base near Re’im where she was with her father, a on-commissioned officer, during the October 7 attack.

Oryon Hernández-Radoux, 30, was a Mexican citizen and one of the three French nationals known to remain in Hamas’ captivity. He is said to have been a partner of Shani Louk, whose body the IDF rescued earlier last week. Hernandez-Radoux attended the Nova music festival on October 7.

Chanan Yablonka, 42, was also among the attendees of the festival attacked by Hamas, stated the IDF chief Daniel Hagari.

The IDF reported intense fighting at the beginning of the rescue operation.

Following the news, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the hostages' families: "We have a national and moral duty to do everything we can to return our hostages, and that is what we are doing." He also praised the Israeli security forces' courage in the operation.

Amit Shavi / Pool / GPO

Israel's Presidet Isaac Herzog stated: "Our hearts go out to the families of Yablonka, Hernandez and Nisenbaum when receiving the bitter news about the rescue of the bodies of their loved ones from Gaza."

"It is our duty as a country to return all of them - the living and those we must be brought to their graves in Israel."

Chaim Goldberg/ FLASH90

The French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the news of Hernandez-Radoux's killing: "I learned with immense sadness of the death of our compatriot Oryon Hernandez-Radoux, hostage of Hamas since October 7. I think of his family and those close to him."

"France remains more than ever committed to the release of all the hostages."