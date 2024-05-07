Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak announced the death of one of its own on Tuesday evening, Lior Rudaeff, who was killed during the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum confirmed that Lior Rudaeff, previously believed to be held captive by Hamas in Gaza, was in fact murdered on October 7, and his body has been taken to Gaza.

"The Hostages Families Forum mourns the murder of Lior Rudaeff. May his memory be a blessing. We share in the profound grief of the Rudaeff family," the Forum's statement read.

They continued: "The Families Forum bows its head in sorrow and with a broken heart following the determination that Lior Rudaeff, of blessed memory, was murdered on October 7 and that his body was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists. The Forum will continue providing assistance and support to Lior's family during this immensely difficult time until his body is returned to Israel for a proper burial."

Lior, of Argentinian descent, was married to his wife Yaffa for 38 years.

He was a father to Noam, Nadav, Bar, and Ben and a grandfather to Tomer and Dagan.

This is a developing story