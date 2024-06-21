Netanyahu: U.S. arms supplies 'crucial to defeat common enemy - Hamas'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a new interview to Jake Sherman in Jerusalem addressed the video he released earlier urging the United States to stop the alleged withholding of weapons.

When asked about the video, Israel's leader kicked off his answer by emphasizing his gratitude to the U.S. President Joe Biden: "We began to see that we had some significant problems emerging a few months ago. And in fact, we tried, in many, many quiet conversations between our officials and American officials, and between me and the president to try to iron out this diminution of supply," continued Netanyahu.

The nation's leader said that he had shared his concerns with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who, according to Netanyahu, answered: "Well, everything is in process. We’re doing everything to untangle it. And to clear up the bottlenecks."

Israel's Prime Minister said that he then told Blinken:"'Well, that’s what I expect to happen. Let’s make sure that it does happen. It must happen. Give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job a lot faster."

"And of course, prevent future wars. We’ll win this war against Hamas, deter a future war in the north with this Hezbollah and assure our common interest in the Middle East," continued the politician.

Netanyahu clarified that his comment had nothing to do with F-35s or F-16s, further supplies of which are currently delayed, but rather dealt with the necessary weaponry for the Gaza war.

He also addressed the pro-Palestinian movement in the United States, saying that 20% of Americans are supporting Hamas. "Who are they supporting - these murderers, these rapists of women, the beheaders of babies, the burning of innocent civilians, the taking of hostages, including Holocaust survivors. Well, it may not be that surprising because 20%, more or less, say that bin Laden was right and America was wrong."

Netanyahu stated that there are "two lies directed at Israel" during its military campaign in Gaza: "One is that we’re deliberately targeting civilians. And the second is that we have a deliberate starvation policy. Each one is not only wrong, it’s diametrically opposed to the truth."

"You know, how many civilian casualties we’ve had? The chief of staff told me. ‘Use the word dozens.’ We’ve killed about 600 terrorists in Gaza. It’s the lowest ratio in recorded urban warfare," noted Israel's Prime Minister, citing conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq.