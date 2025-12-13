Officials to i24NEWS: Killing of Hamas chief is reprisal for attack on IDF troops in Gaza; U.S. wasn't warned

The assassination of a Hamas chief on Saturday came as reprisal for the incident earlier in the day that injured two IDF soldiers in Gaza, a senior Israeli official told i24NEWS. The move was not coordinated the move with Washington in advance, another senior security official told i24NEWS.

"It was Israel's independent response. The U.S. is well aware of the policy and has been updated regularly," the second official said, with the implication that Israel didn’t ask for approval in advance of the operation.

"This was an individual who not only violated the agreement, but continued to manufacture weapons and was a central figure behind attacks on our side," another Israeli official told i24NEWS.