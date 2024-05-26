Palestinian media reports large Israeli airstrike in Rafah, several killed

According to Palestinian reports, 28 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air raid targeting a camp for displaced people in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

Many who originally fled central Rafah at the onset of the military operation have moved to this area.

The Rafah Emergency Committee confirmed the strike, emphasizing the critical impact on the displaced population.

The Israeli army acknowledged the attack in the northwestern part of Rafah Governorate, stating that it targeted a compound used by senior Hamas terrorists in Rafah.

According to the Israeli military, the attack was conducted using precision weaponry and based on preliminary intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas terrorists. They emphasized that the strike aimed at terrorists was in accordance with international law.

The Israeli military also noted that some non-involved individuals were injured due to the attack and a subsequent fire in the area. The details of the incident are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story