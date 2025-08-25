Poll: 62% of Israelis say “there are no innocent people in Gaza”

Recommended -

A new poll by the Accord Center has found that 62% of Israelis believe that “there are no innocent people in Gaza,” reflecting widespread hardline attitudes nearly a year into the ongoing conflict.

The survey, conducted August 11–13, shows only a slight decline from May, when 64% of respondents expressed the same view. Among Israeli Jews, agreement rises to 76%, with 42% saying they “strongly agree.” By contrast, a majority of opposition voters, 52% reject the statement.

Voters who have changed political camps in recent elections show even stronger support, with 74% agreeing that there are no innocents in Gaza.

At the same time, the poll reveals a complex picture of public opinion regarding civilian casualties. 59% of all respondents, and 69% of Jewish Israelis, said they believe the Israel Defense Forces are making efforts to avoid harming civilians. However, 28% said the military is not doing enough a view especially prevalent among opposition supporters (42%) compared to only 7% among coalition voters.

The results suggest that while most Israelis accept the government’s framing of Gaza as collectively hostile, skepticism remains over whether Israel’s military operations sufficiently limit civilian suffering.

The survey’s findings are consistent with previous polls, indicating entrenched attitudes shaped by the October 7 attacks and the prolonged war in Gaza.