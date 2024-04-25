Senior U.S. official blames Sinwar, Hamas for lack of Hostage deal

During a recent briefing, a senior Biden Administration official unequivocally placed the blame on Yahya Sinwar, leader of the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, for the failure to secure an agreement to free hostages held by Hamas for over 200 days since the October 7 massacre.

"It’s really down to one guy to accept the deal," the official emphasized, attributing the impasse to Sinwar's refusal to cooperate.

Despite efforts to negotiate and present a detailed agreement that would facilitate an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of women, wounded, elderly, and sick hostages, Hamas, under Sinwar's leadership, has rejected the proposal.

"We have worked it out in meticulous detail, and Hamas has rejected that," the official said, highlighting the administration's frustration with Hamas's stance.

AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

"Sinwar has made the decision he’d rather hold [the hostages] rather than securing a ceasefire, and that’s just the truth of the situation," the official reiterated.

Addressing the ongoing diplomatic efforts, the official expressed cautious optimism but remained skeptical, stating, "Whether or not this is just stringing things out, or whether that’s something real, we’re gonna test that proposition here over the coming days."

Avshalom Sassoni / Flash90

The United States and 17 other countries issued a joint statement on Thursday calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas, reaffirming the international community's commitment to resolving the crisis.

Amid the diplomatic maneuvers, Egypt reportedly presented a new hostage deal proposal to Hamas and Israel, signaling ongoing efforts to find a resolution to the protracted crisis in Gaza.