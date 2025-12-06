Turkish FM: Hamas ready to 'hand over administration' of Gaza, yet disarmament in 1st phase not doable

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that while Hamas agreed to hand over the "administration" of the Gaza Strip to a "Palestinian committee," disarmament was not a realistic or "doable" goal during the first phase of the ceasefire implementation.

The official added that negotiations over the Gaza stabilisation force remain ongoing, including its mandate and rules of engagement, and that its main objective should be to separate Israelis and Palestinians along the border.

The Islamist regime of Turkey's Islamist leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been harboring Hamas terrorists and acting as a mediator on behalf of the terror group. Turkey cut its trade and economic ties with Israel in November 2024, stopping short of severing diplomatic relations.

Recently Ankara has been trying to position itself as a key mediator and reconstruction partner in post-war Gaza, while maintaining its hyperbolic anti-Israel rhetoric. Israeli officials have ruled out the presence of Turkish troops on their borders.