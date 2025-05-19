'We will not stand by': UK, France & Canada condemn Israel's offensive

The United Kingdom, Canada, and France released on statement condemning Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions," they said. "If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response."

"The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable," the statement said, adding that Sunday's announcement by the Israeli government allowing "a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate."

The powers called on Israel to halt operations until sufficient aid can enter, through "the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles."

The statement also called for the immediate release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for 591 days.