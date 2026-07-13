IDF Chief warns draft exemption bill will 'shatter' trust among Israeli soldiers

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir sent a sharply worded letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz on Monday, warning that proposed legislation suspending enforcement against yeshiva students who failed to enlist would undermine trust among serving soldiers and deepen inequality in the military.

Zamir said it was “inconceivable” that the IDF, while demanding unprecedented sacrifices from its personnel, would also be required to approve widespread exemptions from prosecution.

“Such a move would create a deep rift with those serving, who have carried the burden of the fighting for nearly two and a half years, and would further increase inequality,” he wrote.

The letter followed the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee’s approval of the bill ahead of its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum.

Under the proposed legislation, arrest, investigation and other enforcement measures against eligible yeshiva students would be suspended for several months. Zamir noted that the suspension could be extended because of the approaching election period.

He argued that the measure was being advanced during a prolonged multi-front war, as the IDF faces a severe personnel shortage that is already affecting its ability to carry out operational missions.

According to Zamir, senior IDF officials had repeatedly presented the military’s professional objections to the bill during committee hearings.

“The bill is not expected to provide the army with additional personnel in the immediate future,” he wrote. “On the contrary, it creates an incentive not to enlist, since those who avoid service would be protected from prosecution and criminal proceedings.”

Zamir said the legislation was therefore “clearly and unequivocally incompatible with the IDF’s needs.”

The chief of staff also opposed a provision requiring the IDF to establish a committee of three senior officers to determine whether applicants qualify as yeshiva students under the law.

He cited three main objections to the proposed mechanism.

First, Zamir warned that involving the military in approving exemptions would damage the legitimacy of the IDF leadership and erode the trust of soldiers and reservists.

The army, he said, is currently seeking to expand its ranks through extensive reserve mobilizations, a possible extension of mandatory service and the maximum use of available personnel.

Against that background, requiring the IDF to authorize mass immunity from prosecution would be deeply damaging to those already serving.

Second, Zamir said the military lacked the appropriate expertise and tools to assess the eligibility criteria established by the legislation. The process would largely involve reviewing and verifying affidavits rather than conducting substantive military evaluations.

Third, he warned that assigning the controversial and administratively complex task to the IDF during wartime would consume resources and divert senior commanders’ attention from urgent operational responsibilities.

Former Prime Minister Bennett, chairman of the Together party, responded by accusing the government of disregarding the chief of staff’s warnings.

“The chief of staff is once again warning of an impending disaster, and the October 7 government is once again choosing to ignore every warning,” Bennett said. “There are only two sides here: the side of the IDF and its soldiers, and the side of the Deri-Netanyahu coalition.”

The National-Religious Reservists Forum also urged the government to heed Zamir’s objections.

“Eyal Zamir is the chief of staff chosen by this government,” the group said. “Having appointed him to lead the IDF, the government should at least listen to his warning.”

The forum described the letter as a red flag for anyone concerned about Israel’s security, arguing that the legislation could lead to the suspension of broader sanctions against draft evaders.

“It is a slap in the face to servicemen and women,” the group said, “and it harms both victory and the security of the state.”