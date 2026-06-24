Supreme Court Justice: Election delay could be justified only in extreme emergencies

Israeli Supreme Court Vice President Noam Solberg said a limited postponement of national elections could be justified under exceptional circumstances that prevent a free and fair vote, but stressed that such a step should be viewed strictly as a last resort and never as a means of extending a government's term in office.

Solberg, who also serves as chairman of Israel's Central Elections Committee, made the remarks during a conference at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to reports by Ynet and Israel Hayom.

The senior jurist said election authorities must be prepared for a wide range of scenarios to ensure that Israelis can exercise their democratic rights even during periods of crisis. He said that the Central Elections Committee should develop contingency plans to avoid finding itself in a situation where postponing elections becomes necessary.

While acknowledging the possibility of a delay in extraordinary circumstances, Solberg said that any such decision would need to be narrowly tailored and limited in scope. He cautioned that an election postponement must not be used by the government as a mechanism to prolong its mandate beyond the period granted by voters.

Addressing the broader state of the country, Solberg warned that Israel is facing a complex and challenging period. "Only a fool could deny that we are going through a crisis," he said, pointing to a range of factors that he believes are straining the country's democratic institutions and social fabric.

Among the challenges he cited were the ongoing security situation, deep political and societal divisions, the erosion of consensus over what constitutes acceptable public conduct, attempts by foreign actors to influence Israeli affairs and the growing challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

The comments carry particular weight given Solberg's dual role as both a Supreme Court justice and head of the Central Elections Committee, placing him at the center of any future legal or administrative decisions concerning Israel's electoral process.