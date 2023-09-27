The accident occurred as the bus, which was carrying 33 passengers, including children aged between 8 and 12, swerved off the road and overturned

A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly averted on Wednesday when a bus carrying children overturned near Beit Shemesh.

The accident occurred as the bus, which was carrying 33 passengers, including children aged between 8 and 12, swerved off the road and overturned, coming to rest on its side in a ditch near the road.

Quick response from Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics proved crucial in ensuring the well-being of the passengers. The MDA teams immediately attended to the passengers, who were all conscious, and began the process of assessment and treatment.

Of the 33 bus passengers, seven were referred to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals for further medical attention. Two passengers were in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and the remaining 30 were classified as having sustained light injuries, primarily dry bruises.

Paramedic Oshri Adri and MDA medics Yishai Glick and Shmuel Pashkos, who were among the first responders, shared their account of the incident, stating, "We quickly arrived at the scene and saw the bus upside down on its side in a ditch near the road. All the passengers got out of the bus, most of them got out alone and some were rescued, the driver and children aged 8 to 12, all were fully conscious. We performed an initial screening of the bus passengers, two of the children suffered severe injuries ...We administered first aid and quickly evacuated them to the hospital when they were in serious condition. In the trauma room, one of them was ventilated."

Shaare Zedek Medical Center confirmed the admission of eight injured children to their trauma room, with one in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and six others in light condition.

The incident is currently under investigation by the police, who are determining the cause of the accident. The bus, which was transporting children from the religious Ariel youth group, veered off the road for reasons yet to be clarified.

Preliminary findings suggest that the bus, traveling westbound on Route 395, swerved right as it approached Route 38, ultimately rolling into a swale near the Kisalon traffic circle junction. Importantly, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities are looking into the possibility of brake-related issues as a potential cause of the accident, according to Ynet.