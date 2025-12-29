2,000 year-old Mikveh from Second Temple period discovered underneath the Western Wall

A Jewish ritual purification bath (mikveh) carved into rock from the time of the Second Temple, bearing traces of ash that serve as evidence of the Temple's destruction, was discovered in recent days in excavations beneath the Western Wall. This find was announced Monday morning by the Israel Antiquities Authority, which is conducting the excavations together with the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The shape of the mikveh is rectangular, its length is more than three meters and its height is about two meters. In addition, it is hewn in the rock and its walls are plastered. The ancient installation was discovered sealed, as mentioned, in the destruction layer from the Second Temple period, dated to the year 70 BCE.

Ari Levy, the excavation director on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said that it should be "remembered that Jerusalem was a temple city, and as such, many aspects of daily life were adapted to that fact. This is especially evident in the great care the city's residents and leaders took in observing the laws of ritual purity and impurity."

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu: "The uncovering of the ritual bath beneath the Western Wall Plaza strengthens the understanding of how intertwined religious and daily life were in Jerusalem during the days of the Temple. This exciting discovery, just before the Fast of the Tenth of Tevet, emphasizes the importance of continuing archaeological excavations and research in Jerusalem, and our duty to preserve this historical memory for future generations."