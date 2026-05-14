A mysterious tunnel discovered near Jerusalem

An impressive ancient tunnel was discovered near Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, in Jerusalem, during archaeological excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority before the construction of a new neighborhood.

The passage, cut into the rock for about 50 meters, was unexpectedly uncovered in a rocky and open area. According to the excavation directors, Sivan Mizrahi and Zinovi Matskevich, the archaeologists initially thought they had found a natural cavity before realizing that it extended into a long tunnel. Some parts remain collapsed, and the site has not yet revealed all its secrets.

The entrance to the complex was via a staircase descending toward an opening carved into the rock. The tunnel was filled with layers of earth that had accumulated over hundreds, or even thousands, of years. In some places, it reaches up to five meters in height and about three meters in width.

The archaeologists emphasize the quality of the stonework. According to them, the construction of the tunnel required careful planning, significant resources, and skilled labor.

Its function, however, remains unknown. The hypothesis of an ancient hydraulic system has been ruled out, as the walls are not coated and no signs of water accumulation have been found. Researchers also considered the possibility of an underground agricultural or industrial installation, but this seems unlikely.

The currently favored explanation is that of a tunnel intended to reach a layer of chalk, used for extracting building stones or producing lime. A shaft dug into the ceiling could have served for ventilation, and chipping debris has been found on the ground. However, this hypothesis remains uncertain.

The dating of the tunnel also remains unknown, as no objects have been discovered to help determine its age.

The site is, however, located near two important ancient locations: an Iron Age public building in the Arnona neighborhood, associated with the First Temple period, and Tel Ramat Rachel, where remains dating from the Iron Age to the Islamic period have been documented.

The discovery is to be incorporated into a future archaeological park as part of the new neighborhood planned north of Ramat Rachel. The project includes 488 housing units, commercial spaces, offices, a primary school, and kindergartens.