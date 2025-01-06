Ancient monastery uncovered in southern Israel

A monastery with a colorful mosaic floor and a Greek inscription was discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority during a recent excavation, according to a statement on Monday.

The work was done ahead of the Karmey Gat North neighborhood being established, which resulted in "the largest and most significant site discovered in the region from the Romand and Byzantine periods."

A winepress and at least 10 buildings were found near the monastery, with Deuteronomy 20:6 inscripted on the colorful mosaic floor. "Blessed are you when you come in and blessed are you when you go out," the writing says in Greek.

The ancient site dates back to the 5th or 6th century, built on a location already used during the Roman period, and lasting for about 600 more years.

Imported dishes, coins, and other items suggest an important community lived there, with the mosaic displaying crosses, lions, doves, an amphora (ceramic shipping jug), flowers, and geometric patterns.

The winepress was rebuilt and repaired several times, with the flooring displaying blue and white stones.

"The early settlement is sited on a central road junction connecting the mountain region to the coastal plain," said excavators Shira Lifshitz and Maayan Margulis.

While less is found of the Roman period, during the Byzantine period more archaeological finds have been discovered.

"The discovery of the site highlights the historical richness of Kiryat Gat and its surroundings, shedding light on the centrality of the region in antiquity," said Svetlana Talis, the Southern Region director at the Israel Antiquities Authority. "The mosaic floor will be relocated to an open area in the city and made accessible to the public."

"The mosaic discovered in Kiryat Gat is one of the most unique ever found in Israel," said Mark Avrahami, head of artistic conservation at the authority. "Transferring mosaics is a complex process that requires great skill and precision. Soon, the ancient mosaic will be moved to the Israel Antiquities Authority's mosaic workshop for preservation before being displayed in the city."