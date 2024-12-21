16 mildly injured in Tel Aviv after Israeli air defenses fail to intercept Houthi missile

A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi jihadists overnight Friday exploded in a public park in south Tel Aviv after Israeli air defenses failed to intercept it, leaving 16 mildly injured by glass shards. 14 others were bruised as they ran to shelters.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1870291169055277487 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The situation is under review," the IDF said of the failed interception, confirming that the projectile was a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

Meanwhile Houthi senior official Nasruddin Amer said “Feast your eyes on more heart-warming scenes as the missile flies at super-fast speeds and evades all defenses.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1870295751353397376 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .