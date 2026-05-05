30 House Democrats Demand Transparency on Israel's Nuclear Capabilities Amid Iran War

Thirty House Democrats sent a formal letter, dated May 4, 2026, to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday demanding that Washington end its decades-long policy of nuclear ambiguity regarding Israel, citing the ongoing US war against Iran and what they say is a constitutional obligation to inform Congress of the full nuclear picture in the Middle East. The Democrats warn that the US cannot develop a "coherent nonproliferation policy for the Middle East, including with respect to Iran's civil nuclear program and Saudi Arabia's civil nuclear ambitions," while maintaining official silence on Israel's capabilities.

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joaquin Castro, noted that the US and Israel jointly launched the war against Iran on February 28, 2026, with American and Israeli aircraft conducting joint operations over Iranian territory. However, they say that "fighting this war side by side with a country whose potential nuclear weapons program the United States government officially refuses to acknowledge," risks miscalculation, escalation, and "nuclear use in this environment are not theoretical."

Additionally, they acknowledged the risks of having nuclear facilities in an active warzone, at Israel's nuclear facilities at Dimona, which were targeted by Iranian missiles during the current conflict.

The letter also points out that the US openly acknowledges the nuclear capabilities of the UK, France, India, Pakistan, Russia, China, and North Korea, and that Israel must be held to the same standard. The lawmakers cited a declassified 1974 Special National Intelligence Estimate, which concluded that Israel had already produced nuclear weapons, as well as sworn Senate testimony from then-Secretary of Defense-designate Robert Gates in 2006, in which he listed Israel alongside Pakistan and Russia as nuclear-armed states surrounding Iran.

The lawmakers posed 11 specific questions to Rubio, including whether Israel has communicated any nuclear doctrine or red lines to US officials, and whether the administration has received assurances that nuclear weapons will not be used. They demanded a full response by May 18, 2026.

The State Department has not yet responded publicly to the letter.