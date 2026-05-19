Minister Smotrich in response to reported ICC arrest warrant against him: 'this is a declaration of war and we will put a fight back'

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded on Monday to reports that the International Criminal Court prosecutor has requested a secret arrest warrant against him, announcing he will immediately sign an order to evacuate the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister in the Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday he would immediately sign an order to evacuate the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in response to a reported request by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor for an arrest warrant against him.

Speaking at a press conference, Smotrich said he had been informed overnight that "a request for a secret international arrest warrant had been filed against me by the criminal prosecutor" of the ICC in The Hague.

"Issuing arrest warrants against the Prime Minister is a declaration of war. Issuing arrest warrants against the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Finance is a declaration of war," Smotrich said. "And in the face of a declaration of war, we will fight back. I am not a submissive Jew. No. The PA has started a war, and it will accept war."

The minister said his first response would be operational. "As soon as I finish my speech here, I will sign an order to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar within the framework of my authority as minister in the Defense Ministry," he said. "I promise all our enemies. This is just the beginning."

Smotrich framed the legal action as politically motivated, accusing the Palestinian Authority of being "behind the attack on the Israeli Prime Minister and the Israeli government ministers."

"From today, any economic or otherwise, anything that I can harm within the framework of my powers as Minister of Finance and Minister of Defense will be attacked. Not talk and gimmicks - actions," he said.