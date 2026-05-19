Trump says he was 'one hour away' from striking Iran; 'we may have to give them another big hit' | LIVE BLOG
US President Donald Trump says he will 'hold off' on planned military attack against Iran by '2-3 days' • Iran military says it will 'open new fronts against the enemy' if fighting resumes
US President Donald Trump has announced that he will "hold off" on a planned military attack against Iran following request from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the attack was scheduled for Tuesday and while it is now postponed he "instructed the military brass to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached."
On Monday, the IDF intercepted the Gaza-bound flotilla. The flotilla was made up of 57 ships left from Turkey for Israel's coast. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, no humanitarian aid was found on those ships. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised the navy during Gaza flotilla takeover, saying the fleet 'thwarted a malicious plan' to break Hamas isolation. I think you are doing an outstanding job, both in the first flotilla and in this part," he said. Meanwhile the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's interception, calling the operation a" new act of piracy." Turkey demanded the immediate release of detained participants, about 100 of whom were Turkish nationals. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir went to Ashdod port to watch the apprehension and detainment of hundreds of flotilla activists
Ben-Gvir taunted the activists by waving a large Israeli flag saying, "those who act against the State of Israel will find a determined state, I hope the Prime Minister will keep you with us in Ktzi'ot prison as long as possible"
IDF announces reserve soldier killed in southern Lebanon combat after short-distance fire opened from a church compound
https://x.com/i/web/status/2056792885727547500
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Israeli PM Netanyahu's court hearing has been cancelled for the third consecutive day after being presented with a classified document
Putin arrives in Beijing for summit with Chinese President Xi
Israel’s new special envoy to the Christian world George Deek: “When hatred begins with Jews, it never ends with Jews”
https://x.com/i/web/status/2056750719957422479
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Somaliland announces it will open its embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the 8th country to do so as Israel plans to open an embassy in Hargeisa
Somaliland will open its embassy in Jerusalem, and Israel will establish its embassy in Somaliland's capital Hargeisa, Somaliland's first ambassador to Israel announced on Tuesday, in a move that will make Somaliland the eighth country to base its embassy in the Israeli capital.
The announcement by Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Hagi, made in a post on X, came one day after Israel formally received him as Somaliland's first ambassador, with President Isaac Herzog accepting his letter of credence and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar hosting him at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. READ MORE
Trump says he was 'one hour away' from striking Iran; 'we may have to give them another big hit'
https://x.com/i/web/status/2056747852659839296
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https://x.com/i/web/status/2056747720979755386
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The UAE Defense Ministry says six hostile drones crossed into its territory in the past 48 hours, all originating from Iraq
The UAE Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that air defense systems detected and engaged six hostile drones over the past 48 hours that attempted to target civilian and vital areas in the country.
"The air defense forces successfully intercepted and neutralized the hostile targets with the highest levels of readiness and efficiency, without any casualties or damage to vital installations," the Ministry said.
The ministry said the drone that struck a generator outside the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, along with the drones subsequently intercepted, all originated from Iraqi territory.
"The UAE reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security, in accordance with international laws and conventions," the ministry said, affirming "the complete readiness of the armed forces to address any threats targeting the security of the nation and its national assets."
Israeli navy takes control of 41 vessels in Gaza-bound Turkish flotilla; fewer than 10 remain
Israeli navy forces have taken control of 41 vessels in the Turkish-led Gaza-bound flotilla, with fewer than 10 vessels remaining to be intercepted, the IDF said.
The navy recently began taking control of additional vessels in the flotilla, the military said. The operation is ongoing.
A large explosion rocked the outskirts of Damascus, Syrian state media reports
A military source told Reuters that a car bomb exploded near Syria’s Armament Management Center in the capital. According to initial reports, one person has been killed and four others injured in a car bomb explosion, with gunfire heard at the scene.
The spokesperson of Syria’s Ministry of Defense later said that a Syrian army unit discovered an explosive device prepared for detonation near one of the ministry’s buildings in the Bab Sharqi area of Damascus. He added that the device was immediately engaged in an attempt to defuse it before a car bomb exploded in the same area, killing one soldier and injuring others with varying degrees of severity.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2056708741953638553
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Hezbollah increases firing rate of explosive drones along Israel's northern border, security source says
https://x.com/i/web/status/2056697095034225064
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Iranian armed forces spokesman says it will open 'new fronts' if US falls into the 'Zionist trap'
The spokesman for Iran's Armed Forces warned that Tehran would open "new fronts" against the United States if Washington fell into what he described as a trap set by Israel, in a statement issued amid ongoing indirect talks mediated by Pakistan.
"Iran is not besieged and cannot be defeated," the spokesman said. "If the enemy is foolish and falls into the Zionists' trap once again, we will open new fronts against them with new means and methods."
He pointed to Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz as a defining factor in the conflict.
"Considering the dominance of the armed forces over the Strait of Hormuz and the irreversibility of the situation, the enemy's only path is to respect the Iranian nation and its rights," the spokesman said.
Initial report: Explosive drone launched from Lebanon hit a car in northern Israel
Minister Smotrich in response to reported ICC arrest warrant against him: 'this is a declaration of war and we will put a fight back'
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded on Monday to reports that the International Criminal Court prosecutor has requested a secret arrest warrant against him, announcing he will immediately sign an order to evacuate the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister in the Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday he would immediately sign an order to evacuate the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in response to a reported request by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor for an arrest warrant against him.
Speaking at a press conference, Smotrich said he had been informed overnight that "a request for a secret international arrest warrant had been filed against me by the criminal prosecutor" of the ICC in The Hague.
"Issuing arrest warrants against the Prime Minister is a declaration of war. Issuing arrest warrants against the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Finance is a declaration of war," Smotrich said. "And in the face of a declaration of war, we will fight back. I am not a submissive Jew. No. The PA has started a war, and it will accept war."
The minister said his first response would be operational. "As soon as I finish my speech here, I will sign an order to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar within the framework of my authority as minister in the Defense Ministry," he said. "I promise all our enemies. This is just the beginning."
Smotrich framed the legal action as politically motivated, accusing the Palestinian Authority of being "behind the attack on the Israeli Prime Minister and the Israeli government ministers."
"From today, any economic or otherwise, anything that I can harm within the framework of my powers as Minister of Finance and Minister of Defense will be attacked. Not talk and gimmicks - actions," he said.
IDF spokesperson urges residents in multiple southern Lebanon areas to evacuate ahead of strikes against Hezbollah
IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning to residents of multiple areas in southern Lebanon, calling on them to evacuate immediately ahead of Israeli military action against Hezbollah.
In a statement on X, Adraee named the affected areas as Toura, Nabatieh El Tahta, Habboush, Al-Bazouriyah, Tayr Debba, Kfar Houneh, Ain Qana, Loubaya, Jibshit, Tayr Zibna, Nabaa, and Houmine El Faouqa.
"Hezbollah's continued violations of the ceasefire compel the IDF to operate against it. The IDF does not intend to harm you," Adraee said.
"For your safety, we urge you to distance yourself from the area and immediately move at least 1,000 meters away."
"Anyone located near Hezbollah terrorists, its infrastructure, or its weapons is putting their life at risk," he added.
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Netanyahu’s testimony in his corruption trial will be shortened today due to security and diplomatic reasons
This marks the second consecutive day of disruption. His scheduled testimony was also abruptly cancelled yesterday for the exact same security-diplomatic concerns
https://x.com/i/web/status/2056632882156667183
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IDF: A short while ago, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.
No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.
10 countries release a joint statement condemning Israel's interception of the Gaza-bound flotilla
In the statement released by the foreign ministers of Turkey, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Maldives, Pakistan and Spain, they called Israel's actions a "blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law."
They also called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and take concrete steps "to ensure accountability for these violations."
Germany will send a Patriot Air Defense Unit along with 150 soldiers to Turkey starting in late June
This comes after Ankara intercepted four ballistic missiles launched from Iran
Germany’s Ambassador to Turkey, Sibylle Katharina Sorg says this action shows illustrates Germany works to support its NATO ally while "providing a valuable contribution to the air defense and missile defense of NATO's southeast flank"