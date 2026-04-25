Fragile truce in northern Israel further tested by Hezbollah rocket fire

The terrorists of Hezbollah on Saturday launched rockets and drones at Israeli positions despite an extension of a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The IDF confirmed that it eliminated more than 15 terrorists in southern Lebanon over the weekend in retaliatory and preventive strikes.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the three-week extension of the ceasefire on Thursday after hosting Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors at the White House.

While the ceasefire has led to a halt in Israel's anti-terrorist operations, the IDF and Iran-backed Hezbollah have continued to trade blows in southern Lebanon, where Israel has kept soldiers in a buffer zone.

Hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel reignited on March 2, when the group—avowedly committed to Israel's destruction—opened fire in support of Iran in the regional war.

Hezbollah started firing rockets at Israel on October 8, 2023, a day after a Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel left the nation stunned and vulnerable. The rocket and drone fire continued until the summer of 2024, when the IDF landed a series of decisive blows against the terrorist group, decapitating its leadership and reducing its military capacities.

Iran demanded the ceasefire in Lebanon to be part of a broader truce that also included a cessation of U.S. and Israeli strikes against the Islamic regime in Iran.