Hundreds of cancelled flights: US suspends departure of aerial refueling aircraft from Israel

The US military has reportedly suspended the planned departure of its aerial refueling aircraft from Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, a move that Israeli officials warn could significantly disrupt civilian air travel.

According to N12, four additional US refueling aircraft have also been deployed to the airport, further increasing pressure on available parking space.

In an urgent letter to Israel's Ministry of Transport, Israel Airports Authority Director Sharon Kedmi warned that unless the agreed withdrawal plan with the United States is reinstated, Ben Gurion Airport could face a severe shortage of aircraft parking stands beginning July 23.

The Airports Authority estimates the shortage could force the cancellation of up to 10 commercial flights per day, affecting nearly 50,000 passenger bookings by the end of July.

The Ministry of Transport reportedly believes the US aircraft could instead be relocated to Israeli Air Force bases without affecting military operations.

Transport Minister Miri Regev previously raised the issue with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in late May, arguing that the continued presence of the U.S. aircraft at Ben Gurion was placing an unnecessary burden on civilian aviation.

In her letter, Kedmi urged authorities to act "immediately" to prevent widespread disruption to passengers, airlines, and Israel's economy.