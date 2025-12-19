IDF publishes footage from interrogation of top Hezbollah terrorist captured last year

The Israeli military on Friday made public hitherto confidential information about a raid carried out last year by naval commandos that saw the apprehension of high-ranking Hezbollah terrorist Imad Amhaz.

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson published footage from Amhaz's interrogation, billing him as “one of the most important personalities in Hezbollah’s secret maritime unit.” He was captured in a daring raid south of Tripoli in November 2024 by the Israeli Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 unit.

Amhaz “received extensive military training in Iran and Lebanon, garnering extensive maritime expertise for the purpose of carrying out maritime terrorist attacks," according to the IDF spokesman.

He was trained at a civilian Lebanese maritime institute, “which represents yet another instance of Hezbollah’s cynical use of Lebanese civilian institutions to further its terrorist goals.”