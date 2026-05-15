IDF soldier killed by Hezbollah mortar shell in south Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

US President Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in China, to discuss trade, nuclear deals, and Iran among other topics. Trump says the discussions in Beijing were "extremely positive and productive," going so much as inviting President Xi to visit the United States in September. He also said that during the talks, President Xi offered to help mediate the Iran conflict and assured the US that it would not send military equipment to Iran.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, Israeli and Lebanese diplomats began a third round of talks in Washington DC as part of wider peace negotiations in the Middle East. This as Israel continues to struggle against Hezbollah terrorists and drone technology in southern Lebanon. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY.