IDF soldier killed by Hezbollah mortar shell in south Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan, 20-year-old, a combat soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, killed by a mortar shell during combat in southern Lebanon.
US President Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in China, to discuss trade, nuclear deals, and Iran among other topics. Trump says the discussions in Beijing were "extremely positive and productive," going so much as inviting President Xi to visit the United States in September. He also said that during the talks, President Xi offered to help mediate the Iran conflict and assured the US that it would not send military equipment to Iran.
Meanwhile, back in the United States, Israeli and Lebanese diplomats began a third round of talks in Washington DC as part of wider peace negotiations in the Middle East. This as Israel continues to struggle against Hezbollah terrorists and drone technology in southern Lebanon. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY.
US President Trump says Chinese president Xi had told him that Beijing would refuse to provide Tehran with any military equipment while the United States is at war with Iran
“He said he’s not going to give military equipment, that’s a big statement,” Trump said, attributing the remarks to Xi. “He said that today, that’s a big statement, said that strongly. But at the same time, he said, you know, they buy a lot of their oil there, and they’d like to keep doing that. He’d like to see Hormuz Strait open.”
Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan, 20-year old, a combat soldier in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, killed by a mortar shell during combat in southern Lebanon.