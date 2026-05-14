Iran 'frighteningly close' to reaching weapons-grade uranium levels says US Energy Secretary | LIVE BLOG
"They are weeks, a small number of weeks away to enrich that to weapons-grade uranium,” the US Energy Secretary told the US Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing
Britain announced plans to deploy Typhoon fighter jets, the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon, and autonomous mine-hunting systems to help secure and eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz once a ceasefire is reached.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump defended his hardline stance on Iran, saying his decision-making is driven solely by preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said before departing the White House for China. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
Israel Signs $34 million deal to extend range of F-35 “Adir” fleet
Israel’s Defense Ministry signed a more than $34 million contract with Elbit Systems subsidiary Cyclone to develop extended-range capabilities for the F-35 “Adir” fighter jet. The project will integrate external fuel tanks designed to increase the aircraft’s operational range, reduce dependence on aerial refueling, and improve flexibility during long-range missions as part of Israel’s broader military modernization efforts.
IDF: Alerts activated near Gaza were a false identification
🚨 Rocket alert sirens sounds in Gaza envelope area
IDF: Alerts have been activated in several areas in the south of the country, the details are being examined
US warns Iran weeks away from weapons-grade Uranium
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned that Iran remains “frighteningly close” to building a nuclear weapon, saying Tehran could enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels within weeks despite 40 days of joint US-Israeli strikes. "They are weeks, a small number of weeks away to enrich that to weapons-grade uranium,” the US Energy Secretary told the US Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing.
US Judge freezes sanctions on Albanese
A US federal judge temporarily blocked sanctions imposed on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, ruling the Trump administration likely violated her free speech rights. Albanese, a vocal critic of Israel who has faced accusations of antisemitism, was sanctioned last year over efforts described by Washington as “political and economic warfare” against the US and Israel. The restrictions barred her from entering the United States and accessing US banking services.
Coalition moves to dissolve Knesset
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition submitted a bill Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset, potentially paving the way for early elections, though no date has been set. The move follows pressure from ultra-Orthodox parties angered by the government’s failure to pass legislation exempting yeshiva students from military service. If approved, elections would have to take place within five months, with reports indicating Haredi factions are pushing for a vote as early as September.