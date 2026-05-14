Britain announced plans to deploy Typhoon fighter jets, the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon, and autonomous mine-hunting systems to help secure and eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz once a ceasefire is reached.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump defended his hardline stance on Iran, saying his decision-making is driven solely by preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said before departing the White House for China. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY