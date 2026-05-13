"The only thing that matters, when I'm talking about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump said before departing the White House for a trip to China. "I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That's all. That's the only thing that motivates me." Asked by a reporter to what extent Americans' financial situations were motivating him to strike a deal, Trump replied, "Not even a little bit."

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump's "ultimate responsibility is the safety and security of Americans," adding that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if action wasn't taken, they'd have one, which threatens all Americans." Trump said he would raise the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming trip to China.

The remarks come as US consumer inflation in April posted its largest gain in three years, according to data released Tuesday, with rising energy costs linked to the Iran conflict pushing up gasoline prices. Trump is facing growing pressure from fellow Republicans who fear the economic pain caused by the war could cost the party control of the House and possibly the Senate in November. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY