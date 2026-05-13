Trump says solving Iran's nuclear program is more important than Americans' economic pain | LIVE BLOG
The US president said Americans' financial struggles play no role in his decision-making on the Iran war, saying the only thing that motivates him is preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon
"The only thing that matters, when I'm talking about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump said before departing the White House for a trip to China. "I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That's all. That's the only thing that motivates me." Asked by a reporter to what extent Americans' financial situations were motivating him to strike a deal, Trump replied, "Not even a little bit."
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump's "ultimate responsibility is the safety and security of Americans," adding that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if action wasn't taken, they'd have one, which threatens all Americans." Trump said he would raise the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming trip to China.
The remarks come as US consumer inflation in April posted its largest gain in three years, according to data released Tuesday, with rising energy costs linked to the Iran conflict pushing up gasoline prices. Trump is facing growing pressure from fellow Republicans who fear the economic pain caused by the war could cost the party control of the House and possibly the Senate in November. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Britain to deploy Typhoon jets, Type 45 destroyer, and autonomous mine-hunting equipment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced Tuesday that Britain will deploy Typhoon combat jets, HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, autonomous mine-hunting equipment, and counter-drone systems as part of a multinational mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Healey addressed more than 40 nations at the opening of a virtual summit to discuss plans for the mission. Typhoons will carry out air patrols while HMS Dragon will provide ballistic missile defense capability. The mission will become operational only once a ceasefire has been agreed upon. Healey told fellow defense ministers that the ceasefire must be "strengthened and sustained," adding: "We want an end to this conflict for good."
IDF reports false alarm in northern Israel's Avivim, intercepts suspicious aerial target in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah fires rockets at forces
The IDF Spokesperson said Monday that alerts activated in the Avivim area regarding an enemy aircraft intrusion were a false identification.
In a separate incident, the Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target in the area where IDF forces are operating in southern Lebanon, with no alerts activated in accordance with policy.
The IDF also said Hezbollah launched several rockets toward Israeli forces in southern Lebanon in recent hours. The rockets landed near the forces, and there were no casualties, the military said.
🚨 Drone infiltration siren activated in northern Israel
Trump says Americans' economic pain is 'not even a little bit' a factor in the Iran deal push, vowing to stop nuclear weapons at all costs
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Americans' financial struggles play no role in his Iran war decision-making, saying the sole factor motivating him is preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. "I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That's all," Trump said before departing the White House for China.
The remarks come as US consumer inflation in April posted its largest gain in three years, with rising energy costs linked to the conflict pushing up gasoline prices. US intelligence assessments cited by Reuters indicate the timeline for Iran to build a nuclear weapon has not changed since last summer, remaining at nine months to a year despite two months of war.
US intelligence assesses Iran retains 70% of prewar missile stockpile - report
Classified assessments show Iran has regained access to 30 of 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz, sharply contradicting White House portrayal
Classified US intelligence assessments assess Iran has regained operational access to 30 of its 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz and retains roughly 70 percent (%) of its prewar missile stockpile, sharply contradicting the Trump administration's public portrayal of a shattered Iranian military, the New York Times reported Monday.
The assessments, dated less than a month after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that Operation Epic Fury had "decimated Iran's military and rendered it combat-ineffective for years to come," show that Iran still retains around 70% of its mobile launchers and has regained access to roughly 90% of its underground missile storage and launch facilities nationwide. These sites are now assessed to be "partially or fully operational," according to people with knowledge of the findings cited by the Times. Only three missile sites along the strait were deemed to remain totally inaccessible.
The reported findings contradict with months of public assurances from President Donald Trump, who told CBS News on March 9 that Iran's "missiles are down to a scatter" and the country had "nothing left in a military sense." READ THE FULL ARTICLE