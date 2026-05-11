Trump growing frustrated with Iran talks, more seriously considering resumption of combat operations - report

President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with how Iran is handling negotiations to end the war, and some of his aides say he is now more seriously considering a resumption of major combat operations than he has in recent weeks, CNN reported Monday, citing multiple sources.

According to the report, different camps within the administration are recommending opposing paths forward. Some officials are pushing for a more aggressive approach, including targeted strikes to further weaken Tehran's position, while others are still advocating for diplomacy to be given a fair shot.

Many in Trump's inner circle also want Pakistani mediators to be more direct in their communications with Iran, with some officials questioning whether Islamabad is aggressively conveying Trump's displeasure with the state of talks. Two sources told CNN that some administration officials believe Pakistan has been sharing a more positive version of the Iranian position with the US than what reflects reality. READ MORE FROM MONDAY