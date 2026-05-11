Trump frustrated with Iran talks, more seriously considering resuming combat op. - report | LIVE BLOG
The US administration is divided between pushing for targeted strikes and calls to give diplomacy more time, as officials question whether Pakistan is accurately conveying US demands to Tehran
President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with how Iran is handling negotiations to end the war, and some of his aides say he is now more seriously considering a resumption of major combat operations than he has in recent weeks, CNN reported Monday, citing multiple sources.
According to the report, different camps within the administration are recommending opposing paths forward. Some officials are pushing for a more aggressive approach, including targeted strikes to further weaken Tehran's position, while others are still advocating for diplomacy to be given a fair shot.
Many in Trump's inner circle also want Pakistani mediators to be more direct in their communications with Iran, with some officials questioning whether Islamabad is aggressively conveying Trump's displeasure with the state of talks. Two sources told CNN that some administration officials believe Pakistan has been sharing a more positive version of the Iranian position with the US than what reflects reality. READ MORE FROM MONDAY
Trump growing frustrated with Iran talks, more seriously considering resumption of combat operations - report
President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with how Iran is handling negotiations to end the war, and some of his aides say he is now more seriously considering a resumption of major combat operations than he has in recent weeks, CNN reported Monday, citing multiple sources.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2053995498436989014
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The UAE conducted low profile strikes on Iran’s Lavan Island refinery in early April as Trump was announcing ceasefire - report
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) secretly carried out military strikes on Iran, including an attack on an oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal WSJ), casting the Gulf monarchy as an active combatant in a war in which it has been Iran's biggest target.
The strike on the Lavan Island refinery took place in early April, around the time President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire following a five-week air campaign, and sparked a large fire that knocked much of the facility's capacity offline for months, according to the report. READ MORE