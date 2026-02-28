Israel, US launch military strikes against Iran, emergency situation declared in Israel | LIVE BLOG
Israel closes its airspace; waves of blasts reported throughout Tehran
Israel on Saturday announced it launched a preemptive military operation against Iran.
Damage to a house in northern Israel, no injuries reported
Several US bases in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain are under attack by Iran’s IRGC - report
IRGC launches wave of missile and drone strikes against Israel, says the attacks are in retaliation for 'hostile enemy's aggression'
Alert sirens activated in northern and central Israel; IDF says missile barrage fired from Iran
Trump: To the great, proud people of Iran, the hour of your freedom is at hand. When we are finished, take over your government
Statements from several Israeli hospitals say they began operating in emergency mode, including the transfer of patients to shelters
Trump: Short time ago U.S. military began major combat operation in Iran
Iranian media report blasts in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah, coinciding with U.S.-Israel strikes on Tehran
U.S. is carrying out strikes on Iran, official cited as saying
Israeli defense official cited in media saying attack was coordinated with, U.S., launch date decided weeks ago
More blasts reported throughout the Iranian capital
Amid reports that Khamenei's Tehran headquarters was targeted in strikes, Iranian sources say leader is in hiding outside Tehran
Reports of blasts throughout Tehran
