Israeli court to hear appeal as UN, Brazil, and Spain demand release of flotilla detainees

Today, the Beersheba District Court is set to hear an appeal against the detention extension of Brazilian national Thiago Avila and Spanish citizen Saif Abu Keshek. They were arrested after Israeli forces intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla last week, which they were a part of.

The flotilla, which included more than 50 ships, was intercepted near the Greek island of Crete, approximately 600 miles from Gaza's coast.

Israeli authorities detained over 170 activists, although all were released in Greece, except for Avila and Abu Keshek, who were brought to Israel for questioning. Following their detainment, the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court extended their custody.

Police allege the pair played dominant roles in the flotilla and had ties to the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, a Palestinian diaspora organization sanctioned by both Israel and the US, which Washington has described as "clandestinely controlled by Hamas." Charges include aiding the enemy during wartime, contact with a foreign agent, and terrorism-related offenses.

Defense attorneys from Adalah argued in the appeal that the lower court erred in finding reasonable suspicion that the activists committed serious terror-related offenses and that the two were engaged in a lawful humanitarian mission.

Meanwhile, Israel is facing mounting international pressure to release Adalah and Abu Keshek. The UN rights office demanded Israel "immediately and unconditionally" release the two men, citing "disturbing accounts of severe mistreatment," noting the pair have been on hunger strike for six days.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also called the detention "an unjustifiable action by the Israeli government," joining Spain in demanding the activists' release. Israel's Foreign Ministry noted da Silva was declared persona non grata by Israel last August following remarks comparing Israeli actions in Gaza to those of Adolf Hitler during World War II.