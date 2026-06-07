Master Sergeant (Res.) killed in terror attack in central Israel

Master Sergeant (Res.) Haim Kalomiti, from Tzur Natan, was killed Sunday in the terrorist attack in central Israel. Kalomiti was a territorial defense fighter in Battalion 8881. He 55 years old.

During the attack, the security coordinator of Tzur Natan was seriously wounded and evacuated to the hospital. Four others were injured as well.

The attack occurred over several locations in the Sharon region, near the separation line. It began at a gas station in the entrance to Kochav Ya'ir, where two people were wounded, one seriously and one moderately. The terrorist then continued to the Tzur Yitzhak area and opened fire on Route 5533 leading to Tzur Natan. Two more civilians were wounded, one critically and one seriously. It was after thesee shootings that Kalomiti was killed.

From there, the terrorist continued toward Sal'it, where he opened fire at the entrance checkpoint of the community and wounded the security coordinator, who returned fire. The terrorist was eliminated by security forces at the scene of the shooting in Tzur Yitzhak. Security forces also detained the shooter's father.

Yamam counterterrorism and IDF forces were deployed to the area and set up roadblocks. Among other measures, Route 444 was also blocked from Tzur Natan Junction to the entrance junction to Kochav Ya'ir.

Police have begun collecting evidence alongside searches for additional suspects. Alarms were activated in the communities of Tzur Yitzhak and Tzur Natan due to fears of terrorist infiltration.