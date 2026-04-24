Netanyahu: Hezbollah trying to sabotage 'historic peace' between Israel and Lebanon

Israel and Lebanon are moving toward a historic peace agreement, despite the efforts of Hezbollah to thwart it and keep the region in a state of war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"I promised you that we would change the face of the Middle East - and that is exactly what we are doing," the leader said in a video message recorded in Hebrew.

"First of all, in Iran: I had an excellent conversation with President Trump. He is putting very strong pressure on Iran, both economically and militarily. We are working in full cooperation."

The same pattern, Netanyahu added, held true in Lebanon.

"We have begun a process to achieve a historic peace between Israel and Lebanon, and it is clear to us that Hezbollah is trying to sabotage it," he said.

"We maintain full freedom of action against any threat, including emerging threats. We attacked yesterday and we attacked today. We are determined to restore security to the residents of the north."

Earlier on Friday IDF said it struck Hezbollah facilities in area from which rockets were fired on northern Israel on Thursday in violation of the ceasefire.