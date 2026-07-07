Poll: Only 28% of Israelis believe that Donald Trump makes Israel's security a priority

Only 28% of Israelis now believe that the security of Israel is among the main priorities of US President Donald Trump, according to a survey published by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI). This is the lowest level recorded since the beginning of this survey.

This proportion is significantly down compared to the previous month, when 44% of respondents still shared this opinion. Last March, even 64% of Jewish Israelis thought that Donald Trump placed Israel's security at the center of his concerns.

This drop comes more than four months after the launch of the war jointly conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran, in a context marked by ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which are causing concern within the Israeli political class.

The survey reveals that 26% of Jewish Israelis and 36% of Arab Israeli citizens consider Israel’s security to be a priority for Donald Trump.

Among Jewish Israelis, skepticism runs across the entire political spectrum: 81% of left-wing voters, 73% of centrists, and 65% of right-wing voters believe that the American president does not place Israeli security among his main concerns.

The survey also shows that only 38% of Israelis believe that the country's strategic position is now better than it was before the outbreak of the war against Iran in February.

The survey was conducted between June 28 and July 1 among more than 750 people, with a margin of error of 3.57%.