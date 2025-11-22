Protesters at Tel Aviv rally call for state inquiry into Oct. 7 failings

Protest at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square calling for the release of the remains of the hostages held by Hamas, November 22, 2025.
Protest at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square calling for the release of the remains of the hostages held by Hamas, November 22, 2025. Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Israeli protesters gathered on Saturday in Tel Aviv, to demand the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoint a committee to initiate a state inquiry on the security failings of October 7.

Oct. 7 probe: Israeli government moves to appoint probe into October 7

Saturday night rallies in Tel Aviv have been a fixture of the two-year-long war in Gaza that was triggered by the Hamas-led cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, that saw the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.  

Gov't decides against state inquiry into Oct. 7

Protesters charged that Netanyahu refuses to be held accountable for his share of responsibility in Israel's blackest day. They likewise took exception to Netanyahu's wish to select the members of the committee, arguing this represented subversion of the democratic process.  

Protesters also demanded the return of remains of the three deceased hostages still remaining in Gaza: Ran Gvili, Dror or and Sudthisak Rinthalak.  

