Second Lebanon War: IDF reveals classified documents 20 years later

On the 20th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War, military documents from the conflict's opening days were made public on Sunday. Among them are the operational order called "Just Reward" as well as a statement from the IDF announcing, in the midst of the war, the expansion of the ground offensive into Lebanon.

The operational order outlines the Israeli military's primary objectives: to strike Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, eliminate Hezbollah terrorists and operatives involved in the fighting, seize areas deemed necessary for Israel's security, and disrupt the Shiite terrorist group's operational capabilities.

Another disclosed document, dated August 12, 2006, reports on the extension of the Israeli ground maneuver towards the Litani River. According to the statement released at the time by the IDF spokesperson, the operation aimed to reduce rocket fire against Israeli territory and to intensify strikes against Hezbollah.

The Second Lebanon War broke out on July 12, 2006, after a Hezbollah attack on Israel's northern border during which two IDF soldiers, Ehud "Udi" Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, were kidnapped.

The conflict had lasted 34 days and ended on August 14, 2006, when a ceasefire came into effect.