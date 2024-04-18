As preparations for the Eurovision Song Contest intensify, Israel's representative, Eden Golan, received a directive from Shin Bet officials, urging her to remain confined to her hotel room during her stay in Malmo, Sweden, next month.

According to reports from Israel media, Golan and her team held discussions with representatives from Shin Bet ahead of their trip to the Eurovision host city. They were advised to limit their movements outside of performances and official events due to heightened security concerns.

The precautionary measures come amidst escalating tensions surrounding Israel's participation in Eurovision, particularly in the wake of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Malmo, the host city, recently announced bolstered security measures for the event, scheduled to take place from May 7 to 11.

Authorities in Malmo have pledged to implement visible security measures, including the deployment of police equipped with submachine guns. Reinforcements from neighboring Denmark and Norway are also expected to bolster security arrangements during the contest.

GPO

The decision to ramp up security comes in response to fears of potential unrest and the threat of terrorism amid demonstrations protesting Israel's involvement in Eurovision. Reports indicate that an application to stage a demonstration involving the burning of a Quran before the song contest has been submitted.

In a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Israel's participation, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) acknowledged the polarizing sentiments and strong opinions surrounding this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Video screenshot; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

"The European Broadcasting Union acknowledges the depth of feeling and the strong opinions that this year's Eurovision Song Contest - set against the backdrop of a terrible war in the Middle East - has provoked," read the statement that came from the EBU deputy director general, Jean Philip De Tender, in an attempt to address the tensions over Israel's participation.

The decision to advise Golan and her team to limit their movements underscores the complex geopolitical backdrop against which Eurovision is set to unfold.

Pro-Palestinian activists and musicians have called for Israel's exclusion from the event, leading to announcements of planned demonstrations during the contest in Malmo.