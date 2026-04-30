Trump to reportedly receive brief on Iran strikes, Hormuz seizure plan | LIVE BLOG
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Grossi says most of Iran’s highly enriched uranium remains at the Isfahan nuclear complex
READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
IAEA Chief: Iran’s enriched uranium likely still at Isfahan site
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Grossi says most of Iran’s highly enriched uranium remains at the Isfahan nuclear complex, despite past airstrikes. While the facility sustained damage, it was less severe than at other sites, and inspectors have yet to fully verify conditions after Tehran halted cooperation with the agency.
US weighs strikes on Iran, Hormuz takeover plan
Facing stalled talks with Tehran, President Trump is set to receive high-stakes military options from CENTCOM, including targeted strikes on key infrastructure and a bold operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The plans, to be presented by senior defense leaders, signal a potential shift from diplomacy to decisive action.