Woman killed, four injured in Ramla shooting; suspect arrested

A woman in her 30s was killed and four others injured in a shooting in Ramla Monday morning. Police say the suspect was a relative of some of the victims. The suspect has been arrested, and a gun believed to have been used in the attack has been seized.

According to reports, the incident began inside the shooter's home. When the victim attempted to flee, the shooter opened fire indiscriminately near the local market. Police believe the first woman was shot following a family feud before the shooter proceeded to fire into the street.

The victim was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition while undergoing resuscitation but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Four other women were injured, one in her 50s who is in serious condition and another in her 30s who is in moderate-to-serious condition. They were evacuated to Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin. A fourth woman sustained light shrapnel injuries. There is currently no information about the status of the fifth woman injured.

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi confirmed at the scene that the incident was criminally motivated, after initially examining whether it could have had nationalist motives. The ongoing investigation has been assigned to the Central District investigations and intelligence unit.

This is a developing story.