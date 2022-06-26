English
Druze cuisine and culture thriving in Israel's Galilee

i24NEWS

Druze cook and host, Maha Ameer, in her kitchen in Chofesh, Israel.
Maha Ameer shows us how to make a traditional Druze dish called Shulbato

The Druze might be a minority in Israel, but their cuisine is widely known and beloved by many.

The Druze village of Chofesh in the upper Galilee is where Maha Ameer, a Druze cook and host, demonstrated the unique cooking style of the Arabic-speaking ethnoreligious group.

She prepared a traditional dish called Shulbato which runs in her family from generation to generation.

The dish is made with different vegetables, chickpeas and bulger -- a whole grain made from wheat groats that have been parboiled, dried and ground.

"In the olden days, when meat was a privileged food, wheat-based dishes took its place," Ameer explained.

The Druze number approximately 140,000 members in Israel, mostly in the Galilee and Golan Heights.

Watch Maha and her husband, Hasan, a tour guide, discuss their love of Druze culture and cooking:

