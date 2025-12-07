"Israel should have withdrawn from Eurovision," says singer Achinoam Nini (Noa)

Following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision to allow Israel to remain in the Eurovision Song Contest, Israeli singer Achinoam Nini, known internationally as Noa and Israel’s representative at Eurovision in 2009, voiced her opposition to the move in a social media post on Saturday evening.

In a video recorded during an interview with BBC World Service, Noa said that if she were part of the Israeli Eurovision committee, she would acknowledge international efforts not to exclude Israel, which she described as “unjustified.” However, she suggested that Israel should voluntarily step back from the competition this year.

She said Israel could announce: “We will not participate of our own free will, because many people have suffered and are still suffering in Palestine and, of course, also in Israel. In solidarity, we believe this is not a time for celebration. We will return next year to celebrate a lasting, just, and real peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

Noa further clarified that she remains opposed to cultural boycotts in principle, but believes that an independent decision to pause participation would reflect a moment of reflection.

In her words, such a break would be taken “to heal, to mourn, to rebuild, and in solidarity with all victims, Palestinian and Israeli,” with the hope of returning "next year to celebrate peace.”

The remarks come after the European Broadcasting Union met Thursday in Geneva, where members approved changes to Eurovision procedures, including increasing the number of jurors, reinstating juries for semi-finals, and expanding technical safeguards against coordinated voting. Israel’s participation itself was not put forward for a vote.

Following that outcome, four countries, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, announced they will withdraw from the contest, in line with previous pledges. Iceland is expected to confirm its decision next Wednesday.