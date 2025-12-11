Israel unveils its first official map of national wine regions

Israel has, for the first time, equipped itself with an official map of its wine regions — a strategic tool that places the country alongside the great wine nations such as France, Italy, and Spain.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has presented this new classification, which defines seven major production areas: Galilee (which also includes the Golan), the Carmel mountain range, Samaria, the coastal plain, the Negev, the valleys, and Judea.

This division, based on the geographical, climatic, and soil characteristics of each zone, aims to strengthen the identity of Israeli wine, improve its international visibility, and develop local wine tourism.

Producers will now be able to indicate the geographical origin of their wine, provided that at least 85% of the grapes come from one of these zones, following a model inspired by European controlled designation of origin systems.

According to Nataly Brodner Mor, deputy director of the Ministry of Agriculture and president of the Vine and Wine Council, this structuring will allow winegrowers "to present the world with a precise and distinctive business card," by promoting a sector where millennia-old history and agricultural innovation meet.

Tzachi Dotan, director of the council, emphasizes that this reform, the first since the 1980s, brings Israel in line with international standards and reflects "the cultural and agricultural importance" of wine in the country.

The sector is experiencing sustained growth: around 45 million bottles of wine are produced each year, to which are added 11 million bottles of grape juice.

Red grape varieties account for 70% of the plantations, notably Cabernet Sauvignon, Carignan, and Merlot. Israeli wines are increasingly standing out in international competitions, and exports reached 65 million dollars in 2024, mainly to the United States, but also to France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany.

The concept of terroir, the cornerstone of the wine world, is at the heart of this new menu. From the cool climate of the Golan Heights to the cold nights of the Judean slopes, passing through the limestone soils of Carmel and the desert lands of the Negev, each region leaves its mark on the wines produced there.

With this classification, Israel hopes to sustainably structure its wine industry, strengthen its image abroad, and encourage agricultural and tourism development rooted in its territories.