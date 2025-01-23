Nova survivor Yuval Raphael selected to represent Israel in Eurovision

Yuval Raphael, a young artist from Ra'anana in central Israel, won the finale of the musical reality TV show "The Next Star" that aired on Keshet 12 on Wednesday night, thus becoming Israel's next representative at Eurovision.

"I am overwhelmed with emotion," Raphael said after her victory. The 24-year-old survived the massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, by hiding in a shelter among the bodies, pretending to be dead.

This selection marks the ninth time an Israeli representative has been chosen via a reality TV show. The format has proven successful, as all the artists selected in this manner have managed to qualify for the final of the European contest. The biggest success remains that of Netta Barzilai, who won Eurovision in 2018.

Last year, Eden Golan had represented Israel in the competition in Sweden, against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war started as Gazan terrorists entered Israel and massacred more than a thousands Israelis. Despite boos and jeers during her performances in the semi-finals and finals, she achieved a remarkable performance, finishing in fifth place.

Raphael will represent Israel at the 69th Eurovision contest, which will be held this May in Basel, Switzerland. The song she will perform has not yet been revealed.

The selection took place after her masterful performance of ABBA's "Dancing Queen" during the show, demonstrating her vocal abilities and stage presence.