Radiohead’s Greenwood criticizes cultural boycott of Israeli artists

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has spoken out against efforts to boycott Israeli artists, arguing that cultural exchanges should not become casualties of political conflicts.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, Greenwood defended his long-standing musical collaboration with Israeli singer and composer Dudu Tassa, despite pressure from activists and the cancellation of a planned UK tour last year following a boycott campaign.

“I admire many Israeli films, writers and musicians, and the music I create with Dudu is a resurrection of old songs that predate most of the states currently at war,” Greenwood said. “That will always matter more to me.”

The British musician likened cultural boycotts to intellectual censorship, arguing that artistic works should remain accessible regardless of political disagreements.

“In Madrid’s bookstores, the books of Amos Oz, who was Israeli, are openly sold,” Greenwood said. “For me, canceling music is like taking books off the shelves.”

Greenwood and Tassa have collaborated extensively in recent years, including on the album Jarak Qaribak, which reinterprets traditional Middle Eastern songs. The pair have also performed together on multiple occasions in Israel.

When asked about the ongoing conflicts involving Israel, the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, Greenwood declined to engage in political debate, saying the issues were unrelated to his latest project, Ranjha, an album recorded with Indian musicians in Oxford.

Greenwood has previously voiced skepticism about cultural boycotts. In an interview with The Sunday Times last year, he argued that such campaigns could ultimately strengthen the Israeli government by reinforcing a sense of isolation among Israelis.