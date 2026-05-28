Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Rishon LeZion lead the 2026 Pride Index

The Association for LGBTQ+ Rights published their "Pride Index" for 2026, the annual ranking that examines the policies of local authorities towards the LGBTQ+ community in Israel.

The index, published for the seventh year, examined dozens of local authorities according to five main areas: education, welfare, public visibility, culture, and community infrastructure. Among the criteria evaluated were: training for professional teams, support for pride events, appointment of dedicated officials, welfare services, and community activities.

In the category of large municipalities, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Rishon LeZion ranked first with 110 points. Haifa came in second place and Herzliya in third place. Netanya stood out with a significant leap and received a special commendation.

In the medium-sized municipalities category, Givatayim and Ra'anana led, while in the small municipalities category, Hof HaCarmel was ranked first, followed by Drom HaSharon and Binyamina-Givat Ada.

This year, for the first time, Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Nahariya, Kiryat Ono, Tirat Carmel, Katzrin, Azor, and Bnei Shimon also joined the index. The Aguda for LGBTQ Rights defined Jerusalem’s inclusion as a “significant moment,” due to the city’s unique status.

The data shows that the area in which the authorities invested the most is culture, which includes pride events, community activities, and public visibility. On the other hand, the field of education was again ranked last, with relatively low investment in training, youth groups, and activities in schools.

President Isaac Herzog, who received the index results at the President's Residence, said that "the Pride Index is an expression of the growing commitment of local authorities in Israel to the values of equality and human dignity."