Foreign airlines are canceling their operations in Israel against the backdrop of the war with Iran. Some companies have postponed the resumption of flights only until the end of March, but others are taking a wider range and have announced that they will not return before the end of April, May, or even later.

The American airline Delta announced that it is canceling its flights to Tel Aviv until May 31; United until June 15; the low-cost airline Wizz Air will also not return at least until April 7, and EasyJet announced it will not return at least until the end of this coming October.

Meanwhile, the airline El Al announced the cancellation of its regular flights for an additional week due to the existing restrictions. The airline stated that, following the restrictions on Ben Gurion Airport's operations and in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines, flights that were scheduled to depart between March 21-27 to the following destinations are canceled.

List of destinations that will be canceled:

Tbilisi, Budapest, Zurich, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Boston, Batumi, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Heraklion, Krakow, Larnaca, London Luton, Lyon, Marseille, Bucharest, Paphos, Prague, Chisinau, Thessaloniki, Sofia, Salzburg, Podgorica, Tirana, Tivat, Venice, Vienna.

The company also stated that regarding the other destinations not mentioned in this notice, further updates will be provided in accordance with developments and the instructions of official authorities. In addition, at this stage, due to the restrictions, it is not possible to offer alternative flights to customers whose flights have been canceled. The company is offering a full refund or a credit voucher to be used for future El Al flights.