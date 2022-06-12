Israel unveils new radar system capable of tracking thousands of targets simultaneously

'Raketa' can detect a small drone at a distance of 7.5 miles, and a person at 9.3 miles

This week, the Israeli company Elbit Systems revealed a new radar system that is capable of simultaneously detecting and tracking thousands of targets, Israel National News reported.

The radar, called Raketa (rocket), was presented at the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris, and is perceived as a technological breakthrough, enabling targeting objects at different speeds without prioritizing them, according to the news outlet.

It is dedicated to land and air defense and can detect a small drone at approximately 7.5 miles, and a person at a distance of 9.3 miles.

The innovation will improve Israel’s operational capability and be useful in future warfare, characterized by multidimensional war with the simultaneous use of air vehicles, motorized forces, and infantry, according to Israel National News.

Today, radar systems operate on the principle of target ranking.

They isolate an object that they identify as a target and follow it, ignoring other possible targets by creating “dead zones.”

However, Raketa can deal with multiple unmanned aerial vehicles, and at the same time identify and track helicopters, vehicles, ships, infantry, and people, the Israeli news outlet reported.