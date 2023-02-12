Shots fired at Israeli forces during Jenin arrest operation

Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp arrested Jibril Zabeidi, the brother of the prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, a notorious Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terrorist

Shots were fired at Israeli security forces as they underwent an arrest operation in the West Bank's Jenin on Sunday.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp arrested Jibril Zabeidi, the brother of the prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi - a notorious Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terrorist and one of the six prisoners who escaped Gilboa Prison in 2021. Jibril himself is a released prisoner who spent over 11 years in Israeli prison.

More reports indicate that the local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades stated it fired toward Israeli forces during the arrest operation. Videos also show explosions and the sound of gunfire is audible.

Witnesses claim that during the operation, an explosive was shot at the Zubeidi home. As they entered the city, Israeli military personnel and border police came under fire from local gunmen.

Additionally, Palestinian media - citing the Palestinian Health Ministry - reported that two men were seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire. The two young men were shot in the abdomen, with their wounds described as serious. They were taken to the Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank.

Zubeidi's nephew, Naeem Jamal al-Zubaidi, 27, was previously killed in a firefight with Israeli forces in December. Additionally, another one of Zubeidi's brothers Daoud al-Zubaidi, 43, was shot in his abdomen during an Israeli raid in May, and died.